Warren Buffett, Dan Ives Bet On The Same 3 Stocks — Some Might Surprise You

The two investors share several investments in common across Berkshire Hathaway and the Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSE:IVES) .

• Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF stock is holding steady today. Where is IVES stock headed?

The 3 Stocks In Common

The Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF was launched in 2025, containing the top AI stock picks from Wedbush analyst.

A look at the Wedbush AI Revolution ETF shows 30 holdings, with three of the stocks also owned in the investment portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway.

Here are the three stocks they have in common:

Different Investment Styles

For years, Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway avoided technology stocks. The legendary investor preferred to invest in value stocks with reliable revenue and earnings and not invest in stocks with high valuation multiples or, in some cases, unprofitability.

The three tech stocks owned by Berkshire Hathaway above are profitable and market leaders in several areas. Market leadership is a trait Buffett often looked for in stock picks.

Ives has discussed the "fourth industrial revolution" multiple times and assigned multi-billion- or trillion-dollar opportunities in AI among several top stock picks, including Tesla.

In 2025, Ives highlighted the Trump administration and the AI Action Plan as being key to AI growth going forward.

"We have barely scratched the surface of this fourth Industrial Revolution now playing out around the world led by the Big Tech stalwarts," Ives said previously.

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