According to recent news, ServiceNow announced on March 5 the launch of AI workforce tools for the government.
Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he likes Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).
Supporting his view, Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein, on March 27, maintained Netflix with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $125 to $135.
Brian Belski, founder, CEO and chief investment officer at Humilis Investment Strategies, named Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) as his final trade.
On the earnings front, Berkshire Hathaway reported, on March 2, worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
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Joseph Terranova, senior managing director, Virtus Investment Partners, recommended Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).
Lending support to his choice, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives on Tuesday reiterated an Outperform rating on Apple and maintained a $350 price target.
Price Action:
- Netflix shares gained 3.4% to close at $96.15 on Tuesday.
- Berkshire Hathaway shares rose 0.1% to settle at $479.20 during the session.
- ServiceNow shares fell 0.4% to settle at $104.55 on Tuesday.
- Apple shares climbed 2.9% to close at $253.79.
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