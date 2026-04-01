Editor’s note: This article was updated to correct references to Mario Gabelli’s investments in M-Tron.

Names like Renaissance Technologies and Citadel Advisors have been adding exposure. Billionaire Mario Gabelli, meanwhile, has only modestly trimmed his position after a nearly 3x gain.

The differing moves point to a stock that is still drawing serious attention.

The Invisible Backbone Of Drone Warfare

M-Tron doesn't build drones or missiles — it builds the RF components that make them work.

In a battlefield defined by signal warfare, GPS jamming, and drone swarms, positioning is critical. Once these components are designed into defense systems, they're rarely replaced — giving the company a sticky, high-margin moat.

The numbers back it up. Backlog is surging, margins are pushing ~47%, and the company sits deep inside supply chains tied to primes like Lockheed and Raytheon.

A Small Cap Leveraged To A Big Theme

In December, M-tron secured a $20 millio production contract to supply RF components for a U.S. air defense program. Before that, it received a $5.5 million production contract from a U.S. Department of Defense prime contractor to supply RF components for a naval weapons system.

By February, President Donald Trump‘s “Operation Epic Fury” had begun with no end in sight. The rising geopolitical tensions and a potential $1.5 trillion U.S. defense budget are accelerating spending on electronic warfare and communication systems — exactly where M-Tron plays.

For a $246 million company, even modest contract wins can move the stock.

Gabelli's small reduction does not appear to change the broader setup. With hedge funds still circling and the "drone war" trade gaining momentum, M-Tron may still be early in a much bigger move.

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