Netflix May Have Good Reason To Raise Prices: Streamer Eyes More NFL Games

One of the key drivers of streaming subscriber growth for Netflix and others is live sports, an area Netflix has become more aggressive in recent years.

Netflix has added boxing, WWE, golf, Major League Baseball and NFL live events and games as part of its live sports initiative. This includes a current three-year deal with the NFL for games every Christmas Day.

In the past two years, Netflix has aired two NFL games on the holiday, and it has its eyes set on streaming more games for the 2026 season.

Netflix Turns To NFL

The NFL recently bought back some rights to games previously aired by NFL Network, which merged with The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) .

While others could also eye these additional NFL games, Netflix appears to be ready to grow its NFL slate, a move that could help boost its live offerings.

Last year, Netflix set a record with an average of 27.5 million U.S. viewers on Christmas watching the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. A game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders on Christmas averaged 19.9 million U.S. viewers.

The added game the day before Thanksgiving could be a ratings monster for Netflix or whoever gets it.

For Netflix, trying to add more games could also be a play on the future. The NFL has deals with media partners coming up for renewal in the future and it will likely be looking for more ways to split them up or carve some out to get the best bang for their buck.

Netflix could look to add even more NFL games in the future.

Live Content Helps Both Streaming Plans

For Netflix, betting on live sports and live content is a play on both keeping its subscribers on ad-free plans and also growing its ad-supported plan business.

Live sports are one of the key areas where advertisers are spending money, counting on strong viewership during the event, unlike traditional TV shows that may get viewership split between live and on-demand viewing.

Netflix reported it had over 325 million global subscribers in the fourth quarter, with quarterly revenue up 17.6% year-over-year. The company is guiding for its advertising revenue to double in 2026 from the prior year.

Doubling the number of NFL games could be a quick way to boost advertising revenue for 2026 and could provide upside from the original guidance.

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