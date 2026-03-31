On the earnings front, UnitedHealth will release its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 21, before the market opens. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $6.73 per share on revenue of $109.75 billion.

Sarat Sethi, managing partner at DCLA, picked Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) .

As per the recent news, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, on March 17, announced it surpassed $1 trillion in Individual Retirement Account (IRA) assets under management (AUM).

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Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, recommended Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) .

A consortium comprising Blackstone, Bolt Ventures, Aditya Birla Group, and The Times of India Group agreed to acquire the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket franchise. This acquisition, valued at approximately $1.78 billion, includes both the men’s Indian Premier League and the women's Premier League teams, Blackstone reports.

Joseph Terranova, senior managing director, Virtus Investment Partners, named The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) , a financial stock.

Allstate will release its first-quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, April 29. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $7.48 per share, up from $3.53 per share in the year-ago period.

Price Action:

UnitedHealth shares gained 1.1% to close at $261.79 on Monday.

Morgan Stanley shares edged lower to settle at $158.37 during the session.

Blackstone shares gained 3.3% to settle at $111.60 on Monday.

Allstate shares climbed 2.3% to close at $207.27.

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