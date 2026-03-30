Solving the Stock Market

Arnold was once the youngest billionaire in 2007. He has since closed his hedge fund and focused on philanthropic efforts like running the Arnold Ventures fund.

In a recent tweet, Arnold may have given a lifeline to investors who want to make minimal investments and not worry about trading daily, weekly or even monthly.

Here is the SPY performance over the last seven years, counting 2026:

2020: +16.2%

2021: +27.0%

2022: -19.5%

2023: +24.3%

2024: +23.3%

2025: +16.4%

2026 (YTD): -7.0%

Outperformance Before?

Here is a look at the returns of the two ETFs and 50/50 performance going back the five years prior.

The chart shows that the 50/50 split of XLK and XLE hasn't always returned a positive performance. In the two years it had a negative return, the two ETF method trailed the S&P 500 overall return.

Two ETF Vs. Three Market Tracking ETFs

Investors can experiment with various stocks, ETFs and mutual funds to see past performance and try to beat the market like Arnold. Investing in the ETFs that track the largest energy stocks and technology stocks has been a winning investment in recent years.

Here's a look at an even split between those three ETFs each year from 2020 through year-to-date 2026.

The three market tracking ETF even-split portfolio beat the XLK/XLE split approach four of the past seven years, counting 2026 year-to-date. The tradeoff is volatility and the risk, where the two ETF approach had more overall positive years and a better overall outperformance.

Deep Vest CEO Joby Vest commented on Arnold's post that the two ETF portfolio was up 651.5% over the last 15 years, versus a 398.5% gain for the S&P 500.

Whatever approach investors use, the chart from Arnold and a look at the S&P 500 and the three ETF approach shows that sometimes just buying and holding sector or broad market ETFs can outperform the overall market and beat active traders.

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