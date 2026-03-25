Tesla Semi Gets Jay Leno Talking — And He Says This Could Be A Game‑Changer

A new test drive of the vehicle by automotive enthusiast Jay Leno revealed some new specifications and perhaps some secret weapons for Tesla to get customers to switch to the new electric semi.

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Jay Leno Test Drives Tesla Semi

Leno has been a supporter of Tesla for years and test-drove several models from the company, including a pre-production Tesla Semi back in October 2023.

In a new video, Leno test drives the newly modified Tesla Semi and gets a tour of the vehicle and specifications from Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen and Tesla Semi Program Lead Dan Priestley.

In the video, details are shared on Tesla cutting 1,000 pounds from its original design to improve the operation and towing capacity of the vehicle. The Tesla leadership team also shares that the standard range model comes with a range of around 325 miles and can charge up to 60% capacity in 30 minutes. This model will cost around $260,000.

A long-range model will cost around $290,000.

To grab market share in the Class 8 semi market, Tesla may have revealed some secret weapons.

The company told Leno the battery pack is designed to last one million miles. This could be a factor in deciding to make the switch to the Tesla Semi based on the life of the vehicle and its battery, as reported by Electrek.

Another potential game changer, according to Leno, is the Tesla Semi's costs per mile. The Tesla duo told Leno that the Tesla Semi is 50% cheaper to operate per mile than a diesel semi in California. Nationally, the Tesla Semi has total ownership costs that are 20% cheaper per mile than diesel semis, according to the company.

The upfront cost could also factor in with a Tesla Semi, ranging from $260,000 to $290,000 for the standard and long-range models, versus an average of $435,000 for a zero-emission Class 8 semi, according to Electrek.

"The economics are right. The product is ready," Priestley said in the video.

What's Next for Tesla Semi

A dedicated factory in Nevada is expected to produce 50,000 Tesla Semi units annually.

Existing partners such as PepsiCo have already been driving Tesla Semi vehicles and are likely ready for more units. Other Tesla Semi customers include Anheuser-Busch, Sysco, UPS, DHL, J.B. Hunt and Walmart.

Tesla also previously said it would be the first customer for the Tesla Semi once full-scale production begins to electrify its existing supply chain.

High upfront costs for semi-trucks could be one sticking point to get customers to make the switch, but the less expensive operation costs could also see them make the switch to Tesla.

The leaders in the current semi-truck space include Daimler Truck AG, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) and Volvo Trucks.

Higher fuel costs due to the Iran War could also factor into early demand, depending on where things are when production models start hitting customer deliveries this year. Priestley said the higher fuel costs have led to more inbound calls in recent weeks.

While the Tesla Semi will not have the same kind of mass appeal, such as the Model Y, it could be a key opportunity for the electric vehicle company to gain market share in a segment that hasn't faced much disruption and to also gain fleet customers and subscribers of key software and services going forward.

Photo courtesy: Mike Mareen via Shutterstock