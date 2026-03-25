Supporting his view, Costco, on March 5, reported second-quarter revenue of $69.60 billion, beating analyst estimates of $69.29 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The membership-based retailer reported earnings of $4.58 per share, beating estimates of $4.57 per share.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, picked iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSE:IYC) .

On the earnings front, Oracle, on March 10, reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY2027 sales guidance above estimates. Oracle posted third-quarter revenue of $17.19 billion, beating analyst estimates of $16.91 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Adjusted earnings grew 21% year-over-year to $1.79 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.71 per share.

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Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, recommended NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) .

As per the recent news, President Donald Trump, on Friday, approved NextEra’s plan to develop up to 10 gigawatts of natural gas power in Texas and Pennsylvania, backed by Japan's $550 billion investment commitment under the U.S.-Japan trade deal. Both nations will jointly own the projects, with NextEra Energy responsible for construction and operation, pending final agreements.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) .

Lending support to his choice, Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta, on March 12, maintained Valero Energy with a Buy and raised the price target from $203 to $237.

Price Action

Costco shares gained 0.8% to close at $973.82 on Tuesday.

iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF fell 0.6% during the session.

NextEra Energy shares rose 1.5% to settle at $91.62 on Tuesday.

Valero Energy shares climbed 1.8% to close at $241.75.

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