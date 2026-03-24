Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is undervalued, according to Cerity Partners’ Jim Lebenthal.

Lebenthal made the comments on the latest edition of CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades.”

Oracle, on March 10, reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY2027 sales guidance above estimates.

The Austin, Texas-based company posted third-quarter revenue of $17.19 billion. Oracle beat analyst estimates of $16.91 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Adjusted earnings grew 21% year-over-year to $1.79 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.71 per share.

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Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, named Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) as her final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Dick’s Sporting Goods, on March 12, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its annual dividend by 3%.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, recommended Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) .

Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw, on Feb. 20, maintained Freeport-McMoRan with a Sector Outperform and raised the price target from $70 to $72.

Price Action:

Zoom shares gained 1.8% to close at $77.95 on Monday.

Oracle shares gained 3.1% to close at $154.34 during the session.

Dick’s Sporting shares rose 1.3% to settle at $192.51 on Monday.

Freeport-McMoRan shares climbed 5.5% to close at $54.94.

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