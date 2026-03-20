Okta, Phillips 66 And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Supporting his view, Macquarie analyst Steve Koenig initiated coverage of Okta on Thursday with an Outperform rating and set a price target of $100.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, picked iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSE:IYH) .

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Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, recommended Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) .

On the earnings front, Phillips 66 reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 4. The integrated energy company reported adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share, comfortably topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 per share. Quarterly revenue reached $36.3 billion, coming above the consensus of $32.06 billion.

For the first quarter of FY26, the company expects global olefins & polyolefins utilization in mid-90% and refining crude utilization in low-90%.

Price Action:

Okta shares rose 3% to close at $80.76 on Thursday.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF fell 0.3% during the session.

Phillips 66 shares gained 3.2% to settle at $178.34 on Thursday.

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