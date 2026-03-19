Zoom, Ross Stores And A Big Bank On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Supporting her view, Needham analyst Joshua Reilly, on March 13, reiterated Zoom with a Buy rating and maintained a $100 price target.
Talkington also named Zoom as her final trade on March 6.
Zoom posted mixed fourth-quarter results in February. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.44 missed the $1.49 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.247 billion edged past the $1.232 billion forecast, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, picked Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).
The bank is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of its Mexican retail banking unit, Banco Nacional de México (Banamex), sometime in 2026. Citigroup has already agreed to sell a 49% stake to investors, including Fernando Chico Pardo, ahead of a full IPO on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).
Meanwhile, Citibank, N.A. — the consumer banking division of Citigroup — announced plans to close all UAE branches except one due to the threat from Iran.
Joseph Terranova, senior managing director, Virtus Investment Partners, recommended Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).
On the earnings front, Ross Stores, on March 3, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. It also issued first-quarter EPS guidance with its midpoint above estimates. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.64 billion versus estimates of $6.41 billion and earnings per share of $2 versus estimates of $1.89, per Benzinga Pro.
Price Action:
- Zoom shares rose 0.6% to close at $76.43 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup gained 0.9% to settle at $108.67 during the session.
- Ross Stores shares fell 0.9% to settle at $207.22 on Wednesday.
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