Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
An iPad with the Zoom logo
March 19, 2026 7:48 AM 2 min read

Zoom, Ross Stores And A Big Bank On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Supporting her view, Needham analyst Joshua Reilly, on March 13, reiterated Zoom with a Buy rating and maintained a $100 price target.

Talkington also named Zoom as her final trade on March 6.

Zoom posted mixed fourth-quarter results in February. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.44 missed the $1.49 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.247 billion edged past the $1.232 billion forecast, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, picked Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

The bank is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of its Mexican retail banking unit, Banco Nacional de México (Banamex), sometime in 2026. Citigroup has already agreed to sell a 49% stake to investors, including Fernando Chico Pardo, ahead of a full IPO on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).

Meanwhile, Citibank, N.A. — the consumer banking division of Citigroup — announced plans to close all UAE branches except one due to the threat from Iran.

Joseph Terranova, senior managing director, Virtus Investment Partners, recommended Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

On the earnings front, Ross Stores, on March 3, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. It also issued first-quarter EPS guidance with its midpoint above estimates. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.64 billion versus estimates of $6.41 billion and earnings per share of $2 versus estimates of $1.89, per Benzinga Pro.

Price Action:

  • Zoom shares rose 0.6% to close at $76.43 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup gained 0.9% to settle at $108.67 during the session.
  • Ross Stores shares fell 0.9% to settle at $207.22 on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved