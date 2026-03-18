Pelosi Vs. Inverse Cramer: The Man Who Tracks Both Makes His Pick For Next 10 Years – 'I'm Riding With…'

Inverse Cramer vs. Nancy Pelosi Investment Portfolios

In a recent interview with Benzinga, Autopilot co-founder Chris Josephs shared details about the company’s early history and how investors continue to be drawn to investing in the same stocks as members of Congress.

Growing from $2 million in assets in 2023 to $1.3 billion in 2026, Autopilot has around 40% to 45% of investor assets in portfolios that track politicians like former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Around 15% of assets are in meme portfolios like the Inverse Cramer fund.

The investors in both of these funds have been doing well.

The Pelosi Stock Tracker fund has $462 million in assets under management. The fund is up 189% all-time since launching with a two-year return of +56.3%.

The Inverse Cramer fund has $55 million in assets under management. The fund is up 160.4% all-time since launching with a two-year return of +88.0%.

For comparison, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, is up around 43% over the last two years.

Picking Between Inverse Cramer and Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi has announced she will not be running for re-election in 2026, leaving her congressional position in January 2027. This means the public will no longer get her stock pick disclosures of the trades made by her husband Paul Pelosi.

Benzinga asked Josephs if Pelosi's picks were still public for the next 10 years, would he rather invest alongside the Congresswoman's picks or invest in the Inverse Cramer fund?

"I'm riding with Pelosi. I think Pelosi has the good balance of the long-term picks, whereas Inverse Cramer, he talks about so many different stocks that I don't know how much thesis is driven behind his actual investments," Josephs told Benzinga.

Josephs said Pelosi is likely investing in stocks and holding for years.

"That is how I personally invest. That's how I think a lot of people should personally invest."

While Pelosi's returns may fluctuate, Josephs said her picks will do fine over the long term.

Pelosi's Recent Stock Picks

Pelosi disclosed a handful of trades that were made in December 2025 and January 2026, as reported by the Benzinga Government Trades page. The trades were disclosed as being made by a spouse, which means the transactions were conducted by Pelosi’s husband, venture capitalist Paul Pelosi.

Here are the stock transactions disclosed by Nancy Pelosi:

Investors can invest in the Autopilot Pelosi Stock Tracker and connect their brokerage to Autopilot. Investors can also track the stock picks made by Pelosi on the Benzinga Government Trades page.

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