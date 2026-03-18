Bob Iger Leaves Disney (Again): Here's What Happened The Last Time He Stepped Down

Here's a look back at how Disney stock performed during Iger's two runs as CEO of the company.

Bob Iger's History as CEO

Iger has served as the CEO of Disney in two runs, first taking on the key role back on Sept. 30, 2005, taking over for long running Disney CEO Michael Eisner.

During this first run as CEO, Iger served in the role for nearly 15 years, stepping down on Feb. 25, 2020 and turning things over to Bob Chapek.

Chapek led Disney from 2020 to 2022, when Iger was reappointed the CEO on Nov. 20, 2022 to take the company back over after a struggling time for Disney investors under his successor.

Iger served as CEO a second time from Nov. 20, 2022 until March 17, 2026. The former Disney CEO will continue to serve as a board member and be a strategic advisor through the end of the year when his contract expires.

As the CEO of Disney, Iger is credited with expanding the company into new categories and growing its library of intellectual property with several acquisitions.

Iger was a driving force for Disney acquiring Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, Lucasfilm in 2012 and Fox in 2018.

The former and current Disney CEO also helped push Disney into the streaming market with the launch of Disney+.

In February 2026, Iger said the company is in better shape now than it was when he came back on as CEO for a second time.

"The good news is that the company is in much better shape today than it was three years ago because we have done a lot of fixing," Iger said at the time.

Disney Stock Performance

Disney investors are now left wondering what's ahead under the new leadership of D'Amaro.

Investors will likely be wanting more than they've gotten in recent years.

Things were great during Iger's first run as CEO. From Sept. 30, 2005 to Feb. 25, 2020, a $1,000 investment in Disney stock would have turned into $5,575.92, not including dividends. This marks a return of 457.6% over a near 15-year period.

The stock underperformed under Chapek. A $1,000 investment from Feb. 25, 2020 to Nov. 20, 2022 turned into $726.01, not including dividends. This represents a 27.4% decline for Disney stock under Chapek.

The second time as CEO for Iger hasn't been as strong for Disney investors. Disney stock closed at $91.80 on Nov. 18, 2022 before the CEO change was announced. Shares opened for trading at $100.12 on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 with strong investor optimism having Iger back.

Disney shares closed at $100.30 on March 17, 2026, representing a near even return from the $100.12 shares started at when Iger took back over the CEO role, not including dividends. When factoring in the share return prior to his announced return at $97.58, Disney stock gained 9.3% during Iger's second turn as CEO.

Disney shares are down 10.3% year-to-date in 2026 and nearly flat over the last 52 weeks. Investors will hope for a turnaround under D'Amaro after shares didn't perform as well during Iger's second term.

Photo Courtesy Walt Disney Co.