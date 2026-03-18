Bank of America, Pinnacle Financial Partners, eBay And A Tech Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Uber announced on Monday an expansion of its autonomous vehicle partnership with Nvidia. The companies announced plans late Monday to launch a global fleet of autonomous vehicles. These cars will run entirely on Nvidia software. The rollout is scheduled for the first half of 2027.

Brian Belski, founder, CEO and chief investment officer at Humilis Investment Strategies, named Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari, on Feb. 5, maintained Pinnacle Finl Partners with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $115 to $116.

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On the earnings front, Bank of America reported fourth-quarter financial results on Jan. 14 that beat analyst estimates.

Joseph Terranova, senior managing director, Virtus Investment Partners, picked eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) .

Supporting his view, Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey, on March 6, maintained a Buy rating on eBay and raised the price target from $107 to $114.

Price Action:

Uber shares rose 4.2% to close at $77.79 on Tuesday.

Pinnacle Financial Partners fell 0.2% to settle at $83.16 during the session.

BAC shares gained 0.5% to settle at $47.28 on Tuesday.

eBay shares rose 2.4% to close at $93.61 during the session.

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