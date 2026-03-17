Top 3 Defensive Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q1

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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