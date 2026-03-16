Buffett Bet Big On This Insurance Stock In 2025 And It Paid Off: Top 10 Berkshire Holding Up $668 Million In 2026

One of Buffett's favorite stocks saw shares added in two of the four quarters in 2025, a move that is paying off for investors.

Buffett Ramps Up Chubb Stock Stake

Buffett and the Berkshire Hathaway management team added to their Chubb position in the third and fourth quarters with the following additions:

Third Quarter: Added 4,299,111 shares, increased position by 16%

Fourth Quarter: Added 2,916,288 shares, increased position by 9%

Together, the two purchases added 7,215,399 Chubb shares in 2025.

The bet has paid off with Chubb stock up 11.5% over the last 52 weeks and up 6.3% year-to-date in 2026.

The 7,214,399 shares added in 2025 are up $140,772,434.49 in 2026 alone, adding to the gains for the conglomerate.

The Chubb position was valued at $7,469,434,000.00 at the end of 2024. At the time of writing, the position is now worth $11,358,056,558.30. This means the additional Chubb shares and the gains for the stock over the last year have added $3,888,622,558.29 to the Berkshire Hathaway investment portfolio.

What's Next for Chubb

Chubb is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies in the world. Investors in the company have been rewarded in recent years, with the stock having only one down year (2018) over the last 16 years through 2025.

The company has shown earnings power in recent quarters, beating analyst estimates in 11 straight quarters. Chubb has struggled with revenue, with the company missing analyst estimates in six straight quarters, after beating estimates in each of the six straight quarters prior to the current streak.

First-quarter financial results are expected in April, which could show whether the company can continue to beat earnings and whether revenue will beat expectations to end the losing streak.

What's Next for Berkshire Hathaway

In mid-May, Berkshire Hathaway will file their 13F for the first quarter, which will show if they added to their Chubb stake, decreased the stake or exited the position entirely.

New Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel has indicated there will be some changes to the stock holdings, but insurance has been one of the company’s longest-running focus areas in its investment portfolio.

In 2026, Berkshire Hathaway is currently back on top, with shares down around 1%, beating the 2% decline in the SPY.

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