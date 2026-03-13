The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

On Feb. 12, TripAdvisor reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company's stock fell around 8% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $9.25.

RSI Value: 29.9

29.9 TRIP Price Action: Shares of Tripadvisor fell 5.1% to close at $9.33 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 5.12 Momentum score with Value at 40.69.

Hello Group Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Webtoon Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:WBTN)

