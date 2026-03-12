Cathie Wood‘s Ark Invest makes trades across its ETFs every trading day. Those trades are sometimes closely monitored by investors when they involve new stock picks or large trades. For a small diagnostic testing company, Wood’s buying the stock for seven straight market days should put the company on the radar.

Cathie Wood Buys Small-Cap Diagnostic Company

The Ark Invest ETFs outperformed the S&P 500 in 2025 and investors looking to get in on some of Wood's picks may want to take a look at GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS) .

The gene-diagnostic testing company has a market capitalization of $2.5 billion and may not be on many investors’ radar.

Ark Invest releases daily trading emails that show which stocks are bought and sold each day across the company's ETFs.

In total, ARKK bought 79,059 shares over the last seven trading days, while ARKG added 62,328 shares.

As of Wednesday, here are the current holdings of the stock across the two ETFs:

ARKK: 34 th largest holding, 782,544 shares, 1.02% of assets

largest holding, 782,544 shares, 1.02% of assets ARKG: 16th largest holding, 321,142 shares, 2.48% of assets

The increased holdings of GeneDx Holdings in both ETFs comes shortly after the company reported quarterly financial results.

Strong financials and guidance could help shares rebound and could ultimately help the Ark ETFs beat the S&P 500 in 2026 once again.

GeneDx Holdings Financials & Guidance

GeneDx reported fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 23 with earnings per share and revenue both beating analyst estimates.

The company has now beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in 10 straight quarters and beaten analyst estimates for revenue in 12 straight quarters.

GeneDx reported revenue of $121 million in the fourth quarter, up 27% year-over-year.

The company reported exome and genome volume growth up 34% year-over-year.

For the full fiscal year, revenue was $427.5 million, up 41% year-over-year. The company had exome and genome test results volume of 97,271, up 30.5% year-over-year.

Guidance from the company calls for 2026 revenue in the range of $540 million to $555 million.

"The business has never been in a better position for continued growth and success," GeneDx CEO Katherine Stueland said.

Stueland said the company is expanding into other markets and areas for more growth. The company highlighted its expansion in prenatal diagnostics in its fourth-quarter results, which could be something for investors to watch in the coming quarters.

GeneDx is also seeing expanding payer coverage, including Medicaid coverage for exome and genome sequencing in new states.

GeneDx Stock Price Action

GeneDx stock trades at $81.40 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $55.17 to $170.87. GeneDx stock is down 37.8% year-to-date in 2026 and down 10.6% over the last 52 weeks.

