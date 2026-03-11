While electric vehicle demand dipped in 2025 following the expiration of the U.S. federal tax credit, but other parts of the world, like China, are seeing the opposite trend. Shanghai-based Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) just did something that the U.S.’ Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) have yet to achieve in the EV sector.

Nio's Q4 Results Highlighted By Profitability

Nio beat analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings per share in the fourth quarter.

Revenue of $4.95 billion was a quarterly record and beat an analyst estimate of $4.61 billion. The company's adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share beat the analyst consensus estimate of a 5-cent-per-share loss.

This marked Nio’s first quarterly profit and came as analysts expected continued losses, similar to the last three quarters of the fiscal year.

Nio's quarter was boosted by strong deliveries of 124,807 vehicles, up 71.7% year-over-year. The company also saw gross margins improve to 17.5%, versus 11.7% in the prior-year period and 13.9% in the third quarter.

Overall, Nio is now one of the few EV companies that can say it has hit quarterly profit. This comes as both Ford and General Motors have scaled back their EV operations and taken large write-downs on the losses incurred.

What's Next for Nio

One-quarter of profits is great, but expectations could rise for Nio going forward.

The company highlighted its in-house chips and new growth through self-driving ambitions. The new chips are said to be more cost-efficient, which could help with future margins. Nio also highlighted growth in battery swapping.

In the first quarter, Nio expects to have deliveries of 80,000 to 83,000 vehicles, which would be a year-over-year growth of 90.1% to 97.2%

Investors will likely be closely watching whether the company can also narrow its quarterly losses relative to the prior year and move closer to another quarter of profitability.

Price Action

Nio stock is down 3.4% to $5.50 on Wednesday, versus a 52-week trading range of $3.02 to $8.02. Nio stock is up 7.0% year-to-date in 2026.

Image via Shutterstock