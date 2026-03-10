Tesla Turns To Facebook, YouTube For Advertising: Good News For Investors Or Worrying Sign?

Tesla Turns to Social Media

Users on social media, as reported by Teslarati, have spotted advertising for Tesla's FSD on Facebook. FSD, or full self-driving, is one of the company's key growth items for the future and also a key component of Musk's nearly $1 trillion pay package.

As reported by Teslarati, the FSD ads on Facebook come ahead of the March 31 deadline for FSD transfer eligibility for new vehicles.

On YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) , advertisements for Tesla Energy have been spotted. The ads discuss the company's Powerwall energy storage system.

Tesla's Advertising Shift

The advertisements for FSD and Powerwall could signal a change of pace for the company and highlight two products that carry higher margins.

According to the report, Tesla spent around $152,000 on U.S. advertising in 2022 compared to $3.6 billion for General Motors in 2023.

Musk was famous for saying the company did not need to advertise or pay for endorsements.

"Instead, we use that money to make the product great."

In recent years, Tesla has ramped up advertisements in international markets.

Calls for Tesla to increase its advertising efforts in the United States have mostly gone unanswered, except for an advertising blitz across social media to urge shareholders to vote for Musk's pay package.

The new advertising efforts could be an effort to help sell FSD and Powerwall and could add to potential shareholder returns via better financials and margins going forward.

Tesla Stock Price Action

Tesla stock is up 0.14% to $399.24 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $214.25 to $498.82. Tesla shares are down 8.6% year-to-date in 2026.

Photo: Tesla FSD Image Via Shutterstock