March 10, 2026 8:34 AM

Netflix, Live Nation Entertainment And A Key Tech Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Nvidia, on Feb. 25, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $68.13 billion, up 73% from last year’s fourth quarter. The record revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $66.0 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.62, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.53.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon, on March 6, upgraded Netflix from Hold to Buy and announced a $115 price target.

Joseph Terranova, senior managing director, Virtus Investment Partners, recommended Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV).

As per the recent news, Live Nation Entertainment, on Monday, announced that it has reached a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department in antitrust case.

Price Action:

  • NVIDIA shares rose 2.7% to close at $182.65 on Monday.
  • Netflix shares fell 0.7% to close at $98.32 during the session.
  • Live Nation Entertainment shares gained 6.2% to settle at $165.80 on Monday.

