To some retail traders, former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer is known as the inspiration for the "Inverse Cramer" theory.

Autopilot, launched in 2023, allows users to put money behind the theory that investors do better by going against Cramer. So far, the startup has grown in assets from $2 million to $1.3 billion. Around 40% of those assets are invested in what co-founder Chris Josephs told Benzinga are meme portfolios.

And the Inverse Cramer portfolio is among the most popular of Autopilot’s portfolios. Investors can invest in this portfolio by connecting Autopilot to their brokerage.

"I think he represents sort of like the classic buy high, sell low kind of mantra where if a stock is rallying, no one on TV is going to talk about it the first day,” Josephs told Benzinga. “No one on TV is going to probably talk about the second day or third day. They eventually are going to talk about it too late, but they're going to do it because they can't ignore it."

For example, Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock had been surging higher, but saw a slight dip in 2025. With the stock up over 160%, Cramer decided it was finally time to talk about Micron.

"Now it's like no one should buy it anymore because the memory stock trade is done with you,” he said.

According to Josephs, Cramer exemplifies a TV personality who only wants to "talk about stocks when they're popular."

"By the time they talk about them, they're all too late."

The Autopilot co-founder said that when the TV personalities are talking about stocks that have been gaining or losing significantly in recent days or weeks, it then creates the inverse effect, where the story may flip to the opposite direction.

"Now is the time to actually start paying attention to it in the inverse way."

Inverse Cramer Portfolio A Top Performer

Autopilot users can invest in the Inverse Cramer portfolio that mimics the opposite side of his public picks.

"He's one of the top-performing portfolios. He outperforms Nancy Pelosi with that strategy," Josephs told Benzinga, comparing the TV personality to the often tracked congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

The Inverse Cramer portfolio launched in 2023 and now has $56 million in assets on Autopilot.

"Since then it's up 158% while the SPY is up 68% in that same time period," Josephs says, while comparing the Inverse Cramer to the S&P 500 tracking SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) .

The two-year gain of the Inverse Cramer ETF is 90.6%, beating the 62.5% gain of the Nancy Pelosi portfolio over the same time period. Over the last two years, the Inverse Cramer ETF ranks third overall by performance on Autopilot.

A previous tweet from the Pelosi Tracker showed that in 2025, the congresswoman's stock picks were up 25%, while the Inverse Cramer picks were up 60% on the year.

"The Queen has been dethroned. Inverse Cramer officially beats out Pelosi for the top portfolio on Autopilot," the Pelosi Tracker X account tweeted.

Image: Shutterstock