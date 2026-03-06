The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU)

On March 2, Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski upgraded JetBlue Airways from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $4 to $7. The company's stock fell around 28% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.34.

RSI Value: 29.6

Shares of JetBlue dipped 9.7% to close at $4.56 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 11.92 Momentum score.

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

