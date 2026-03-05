Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK)(NYSE:BRK) has a new CEO, and Wall Street is watching his every move. Here’s what Greg Abel‘s early commentary suggests about the fate of Warren Buffett‘s top 10 holdings.

Berkshire Hathaway's Top 10 Stock Holdings

At the end of 2025, these were the top 10 stock holdings in the conglomerate’s investment portfolio:

Of these, positions in Apple and Bank of America saw declines in the October-December period. Those in Chevron and Chubb increased.

Following Buffett’s exit as CEO at the end of 2025, moves made by Abel as well as his commentary could contain signals on how the holdings may evolve.

Greg Abel's Early Moves & Comments

"Our investment in Kraft Heinz has been disappointing," Abel said. "Even after considering the preferred equity component in our original Heinz investment, our return has been well short of adequate."

When the first quarter 13F filings come out, there is a good chance that Berkshire would have sold all or part of its stake in Kraft Heinz. And that would knock Kraft Heinz out of the top 10 holdings.

Four stocks that are unlikely to be knocked out of the top 10 anytime soon are Apple, American Express, Moody's and Coca-Cola. Those were highlighted by Abel in the recent shareholder letter.

"Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola, and Moody's – businesses we understand well, have a high regard for their leaders, and expect will compound over decades," he wrote.

Japanese Stocks, Occidental, Bank of America, Alphabet

Abel also highlighted the conglomerate’s investments in several Japanese stocks, which he said was "comparable to our major U.S. holdings in importance and long-term value creation opportunity."

While Buffett’s successor didn't call out the underperformance of Occidental Petroleum, the stock was named alongside Kraft Heinz as the holdings that are equity method investments. Taking a cue from critical commentary on Kraft Heinz , Occidental could be seen as another holding that could get cut.

The stocks Abel conspicuously failed to mention in the letter are Bank of America, Chevron, Chubb and Alphabet. Bank of America has been a long-term holding of Berkshire, but the position has also gotten cut in recent quarters, including the most recent one.

Chubb, one of the positions that was boosted last quarter, is in the insurance sector, which Berkshire knows well and has other positions in. Chevron also saw an increase in the fourth quarter, but oil could be a sector that Abel is ready to lower exposure to.

Alphabet is a new 2025 position and has also been one of the top performers. Changes to the company's positions in Apple, Amazon and Alphabet in the first quarter filing could signal Abel's thoughts on the technology sector.

"Our investment portfolio – specifically, our equity investments – will evolve and grow as opportunities arise."

Abel may make major changes in the first quarter, and investors will be eagerly awaiting the first post-Buffett 13F filing.

