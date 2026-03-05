Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) reported a strong fourth-quarter, with its AI-driven underwriting platform CashAI v5.5 powering a 50% year-over-year increase in ExtraCash originations and improving the 28-day past due rate to just 1.89%.

The technology, fully implemented for the first time in the fourth quarter, helped extend the company's streak to a third straight quarter of 60%+ revenue growth while non-GAAP gross margin expanded to 74%.

CashAI Drives Growth

In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, Dave's CEO Jason Wilk and CFO Kyle Beilman said the company is already working on CashAI v6.0, which will add new features aimed at further optimizing loan performance.

"We expect the strong performance to continue, including with respect to loss rates and average ExtraCash size," the executives noted, emphasizing that CashAI has quickly become a powerful underwriting engine for the business.

Beyond underwriting, Dave plans to embed AI across nearly every function of its operations, from fraud prevention and customer support to marketing optimization and code generation.

"We view CashAI underwriting to expand beyond just ExtraCash and into future products such as our forthcoming Pay In Four product," Dave executives explained, referencing a new short-term credit offering expected to launch later this year.

Dave's Sunny Outlook

Dave's 2025 results were also buoyed by strategic pricing moves. The company's revamped ExtraCash fee model and a higher monthly subscription price for new members — raised from $1 to $3 — drove a 36% increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) without hurting conversion or retention.

Management expects to sustain mid-teens monthly transacting member growth and low double-digit ARPU growth through 2026.

With 2.9 million monthly transacting members (MTMs) currently, Dave sees a long runway ahead within its 185 million total addressable market.

The upcoming Pay In Four product marks the next step in broadening Dave's value proposition, offering members more flexibility and deeper engagement.

"As we do more for our members, we expect to increase our chances of becoming their primary bank over time and drive Dave Card adoption," Dave's top leadership said.

