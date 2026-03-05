On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young Thomas, SoFi head of investment strategy, named iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NYSE:IGV) as her final trade.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, picked Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) .

As per the recent news, Lin Junyang, head of Alibaba Group's Qwen artificial intelligence division, announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down. The announcement came just two days after the company rolled out its updated AI products.

Bill Baruch, founder and CIO of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Creek Capital Management, named Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSE:LNG) .

Lending support to his choice, Cheniere Energy, on Feb. 26, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Joseph Terranova, senior managing director, Virtus Investment Partners, recommended Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) .

As per the recent news, Goldman Sachs, on Feb. 6, said it is working with artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic to develop AI agents that will automate key banking functions.

Price Action:

Alibaba shares fell 1.7% to close at $133.27 on Wednesday.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF gained 1.8% during the session.

Cheniere Energy shares gained 1.2% to close at $248.98 during the session.

Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.5% to settle at $867.25 on Wednesday.

