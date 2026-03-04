On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Sarat Sethi, DCLA, said he is sticking with The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) .

Burbank, California-based Disney named Josh D’Amaro, its current chairman of Disney Experiences, to be CEO. He will officially succeed Bob Iger on March 18.

Disney also announced that Kristina Schake, senior executive vice president and chief communications officer, will depart the company after March 18.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he likes Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) .

On the earnings front, Toast, on Feb. 12, reported fourth-quarter earnings of 16 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 13 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.633 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.620 billion. The company also authorized a $500 million increase to its share repurchase program.

Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, named ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, ServiceNow, on Jan. 28, reported fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $3.57 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share for the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates of 88 cents per share.

Joseph Terranova, senior managing director, Virtus Investment Partners, recommended ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) .

ResMed, on Jan. 29, posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter.

Price Action:

Toast shares gained 5.6% to close at $29.11 on Tuesday.

Disney shares declined 1% to settle at $103.30 during the session.

ServiceNow shares gained 3.5% to close at $113.19 during the session.

ResMed shares rose 0.4% to settle at $258.28 on Tuesday.

