With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday. The company posted revenue of $6.64 billion versus estimates of $6.41 billion and earnings per share of $2 versus estimates of $1.89, per Benzinga Pro. Ross Stores shares gained 6.3% to $210.16 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Dycom shares fell 0.3% to $402.50 in after-hours trading.
