Warner Bros. & Paramount Skydance Sports Library

The combination of Warner Bros. and Paramount Skydance brings together two companies that have streaming platforms, cable TV channels and sports rights. Together, the companies will share those items and look to get the best bang for their buck from subscribers and advertisers.

Together, the two companies will have many sports rights, including the following:

Other rights owned between the two companies include other college sports rights and many international rights owned by Warner Bros., including the rights to the Olympics across Europe through 2032.

Why Sports Rights Are Important

Live sports remain one of the key content types that can attract live viewers and also top advertising dollars. The combined sports portfolio can help the media company justify high prices for its cable channels like USA, TNT, TBS and more.

The company said it will combine its Paramount+ and HBO Max streaming platforms into one platform. With the combination of sports rights, expect a high monthly subscription price or some level of tiers that include live CBS and live sports content.

Paramount+ plans are currently $8.99 per month for the ad-supported plan and $13.99 for the ad-free plan with live CBS.

HBO Max plans are $10.99 per month for the ad-supported plan and $18.99 per month for the ad-free plan.

Paramount+ has around 79 million global subscribers, while Warner Bros. ended the recent quarter with 131.6 million combined subscribers across HBO Max and Discovery+.

Sports fans could be happy that they will need one less streaming platform to watch the main four North American sports (MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL), but the question is how much the plans will cost.

Another item to watch will be pending sports rights. The combined media company will carry a high level of debt to get the combination to go through, which could hurt the company's credit ratings and ability to spend heavily on rights.

The NFL rights for Paramount will be the key going forward for the combined company and could see tough decisions made on rights like NHL and AEW in the future, with the ability to need capital to spend when the NFL comes to the negotiating table, rights that could see more players like Netflix involved than in past negotiations.

Image: DavideAngelini/Shutterstock