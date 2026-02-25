On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) as his final trade.

On the earnings front, Martin Marietta Materials reported mixed fourth-quarter results on Feb. 11. Revenue of $1.534 billion, up 9% year-over-year, missed the consensus of $1.589 billion. Net earnings from continuing operations fell 6% Y/Y to $233 million, while EPS reached $4.62, which beat the street view of $4.59.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, recommended KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) .

Supporting his choice, KLA, on Jan. 29, reported second-quarter earnings of $8.85 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $8.80, according to Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue of $3.3 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.25 billion.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, picked Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) as his final trade.

As per the recent news, Microsoft, on Tuesday, said it is accelerating its push to close the global digital divide, pairing a significant connectivity milestone with a new Starlink partnership to expand AI-ready access worldwide.

Price Action:

Martin Marietta Materials shares gained 1.9% to close at $696.85 on Tuesday.

Microsoft shares gained 1.2% to settle at $389.00 on Tuesday.

KLA shares rose 1.3% to close at $1,506.65 during the session.

Photo: Shutterstock