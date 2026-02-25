The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

On Feb. 9, Vornado Realty posted mixed quarterly results. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $27.76.

RSI Value: 29.9

29.9 VNO Price Action: Shares of Vornado Realty Trust fell 0.5% to close at $27.90 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 8.62 Momentum score with Value at 65.10.

