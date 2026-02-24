On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, named Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as his final trade.

As per the recent news, Amazon.com announced a $12 billion investment in northwest Louisiana on Monday. The investment is earmarked for the development of data centers, which are projected to generate 540 full-time positions and support an additional 1,710 full-time equivalent roles in the community.

Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, picked Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSE:INFL) .

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, recommended Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) .

Supporting his view, Barclays analyst Emily Field initiated coverage of Merck on Feb. 20 with an Overweight rating and a $140 price target.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, picked PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) as his final trade.

On the earnings front, PG&E reported in-line fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 12 and raised its FY26 EPS guidance. PG&E reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate.

Amazon shares fell 2.3% to close at $205.27 on Monday.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF rose 0.1% during the session.

Merck shares gained 1.3% to settle at $123.82 on Monday.

PG&E shares rose 0.7% to close at $18.48 during the session.

