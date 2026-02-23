The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

On Feb. 18, BTIG analyst Allan Verkhovski maintained Docusign with a Buy and lowered the price target from $88 to $70. The company's stock fell around 23% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $41.53.

RSI Value: 29.9

29.9 DOCU Price Action: Shares of Docusign gained 0.8% to close at $44.48 on Friday.

Shares of Docusign gained 0.8% to close at $44.48 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: 3.72 Momentum score with Value at 57.92.

Sequans Communications SA ADR (NYSE:SQNS)

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Don't miss out on the full BZ Edge Rankings—compare all the key stocks now.

Photo via Shutterstock