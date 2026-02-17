Public Investment Fund Portfolio Changes

A new 13F filing from the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) revealed only one change in the fourth quarter.

The fund no longer holds its 11,414,680 TTWO share position it held in the third quarter, which made up 15% of the fund's assets.

Instead, that stock position has been transferred to Savvy Games Group, a subsidiary of PIF, according to Reuters. Savvy Games Group owns stakes in several video game companies and is the owner of Niantic, Embracer and Scopely.

The change to the position comes with PIF among the largest Take-Two shareholders and months ahead of the highly-anticipated release date of "GTA 6," a long-delayed video game from the company.

Top PIF Portfolio Investments

At the end of the fourth quarter, these are the five investments for PIF, as reported by 13F.Info:

The fund’s assets are heavily weighted in Uber, EA and Lucid at the end of the fourth quarter.

Photo: miss.cabul va Shutterstock