The fund offers exposure to several themes, including value, which could be why the ETF has eight stocks in common with the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Stocks Tom Lee, Dow Jones Industrial Average Have In Common

Fundstrat launched the GRNY ETF in November 2024, which includes a basket of stocks that meet a criteria based on trends Fundstrat sees for the short and long term.

Some of those themes align with the 30 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a price-weighted average that is tracked by the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) .

Here are the eight stocks shared in common between the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF and the Dow Jones Industrial Average:

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) : The industrial company is the fourth largest position in GRNY at 3.28% of assets. The stock is the second-largest holding in DIA at 9.51% of assets.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) : The financial company is the eighth largest position in GRNY at 2.91% of assets. The stock is the largest holding in DIA at 11.60% of assets.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) : The technology giant is the 19th largest position in GRNY at 2.55% of assets. The stock is the 13th largest holding in DIA at 3.38% of assets.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) : The financial company is the 21st largest position in GRNY at 2.54% of assets. The stock is the 10th largest holding in DIA at 3.82% of assets.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) : The semiconductor giant is the 22nd largest position in GRNY at 2.51% of assets. The stock is the 19th largest holding in DIA at 2.33% of assets.

American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) : The financial company is the 23rd largest position in GRNY at 2.48% of assets. The stock is the seventh largest holding in DIA at 4.35% of assets.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) : The e-commerce giant is the 28th largest position in GRNY at 2.16% of assets. The stock is the 18th largest holding in DIA at 2.51% of assets.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) : The technology giant is the 29th largest position in GRNY at 2.11% of assets. The stock is the third-largest holding in DIA at 4.96% of assets.

The two ETFs have eight stocks in common, including each owning four of the same Magnificent Seven stocks (Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Nvidia).

Different Investing Styles

The Granny Shots ETF uses a rules-based process to find stocks that meet the criteria of two or more key themes.

Current themes for the Granny Shots ETF include PMI recovery, energy stocks, cybersecurity stocks, labor suppliers, targeting millennials and easing financial conditions. Stocks that represent two of the themes are included in the ETF.

The ETF is down 0.32% year-to-date and up 18.31% over the past 52 weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average includes 30 stocks across a variety of sectors. It's meant to represent a broad view of the health of the overall stock market. With a price-weighted methodology, some Dow Jones components have significantly higher weightings than others despite having lower market capitalizations.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF is up 3.46% year-to-date and up 12.08% over the past 52 weeks.

Photos: Tom Lee created by artificial analysis via DALL-E; and Dow Jones Industrial Average via Shutterstock