On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, named Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSE:INFL) as her final trade.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, picked Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) .

On the earnings front, Amazon.com reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 5. The company reported fourth-quarter net sales of $213.39 billion, up 14% year over year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $211.30 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.95, missing a Street consensus estimate of $1.97.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) as his final trade.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is ready to make a new all-time high.

Lending support to his choice, Interactive Brokers, on Jan. 20, reported quarterly earnings of 65 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 59 cents, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.64 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.61 billion and up from $1.39 billion in the same period last year.

Price Action:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF gained 2.2% on Monday.

Amazon shares fell 0.8% to close at $208.72 during the session.

Transocean shares gained 5.9% to settle at $5.71 on Monday.

Interactive Brokers shares gained 5.1% to settle at $78.42 during the session.

Photo: Shutterstock