Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: December’s 12 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro – Where Do Tesla, Micron, Apple Stock Rank

Here’s a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending January 30:

"This contract underscores the strength of Redwire's space and defense technologies and our ability to support mission partners across the Department of War," Redwire CEO Peter Cannito said.

Redwire remains a stock to be watched given its place in both space and defense, two sectors that could see strong returns in 2026.

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference; March 2

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference; March 3

DB Internet & Telecom Conference; March 10

New Street BCG Connectivity Conference; March 26

Lumen might be a stock for investors to keep an eye on with the upcoming earnings report and the multiple investor events coming in March.

Stay tuned for next week’s report, and follow Benzinga Pro for all the latest headlines and top market-moving stories here.

Read the latest Stock Whisper Index reports here: