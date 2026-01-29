Every market cycle has its darlings—and its castaways.

Over the past two years, a narrow group of mega-cap winners dominated the spotlight: AI titans; cloud hyperscalers; a handful of consumer-tech juggernauts that soaked up nearly all the attention (and capital).

But as 2026 gets underway, the tide is turning.

Rate pressures are easing. Earnings visibility is improving. And the sectors that spent most of 2025 stuck in the penalty box are finally getting a second look.

That shift is creating opportunity. And I don't mean the speculative, meme-fueled kind that defined the early 2020s. I'm talking about the durable, fundamentally sound setups that long-term investors actually want.

In fact, some of the best setups are in the companies that didn't fall apart—they just got left behind. Names that were dragged down by big-picture headwinds, shaky sentiment, and short-term slowdown, not broken business models.

And today, I'm going to show you three that are on my watchlist right now. All three entered 2026 undervalued, underowned, and misunderstood. But each one has a clear reason for last year's slump and a clear path to rebound as the landscape shifts.

Let's dive in on the three comeback stocks to buy now

Verizon Communications Inc. – A Dividend Giant Waiting for Rates to Relax

Chart courtesy of Benzinga Pro

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is a perfect example of just how narrow the 2025 market really got.

While tech names ran wild, telecoms like VZ were tossed aside and written off as slow, boring, and too sensitive to rising rates. And with a lot of debt on the books, higher interest costs didn't help.

But that story's starting to flip.

VZ heads into 2026 with subscriber growth stabilizing, free cash flow on the rise, and a dividend that's suddenly looking a whole lot better now that rate pressure is cooling off.

Behind the scenes, they've been doing the work—tightening the balance sheet, trimming unnecessary spending, and sharpening their focus across the wireless and broadband side of the business. Capex is coming down. Pricing power is firming back up.

The fundamentals are stronger than the stock price gives credit for.

Why did the market punish Verizon? Because it wasn't flashy. It didn't chase the AI trade. It just kept grinding.

But this year, that slow and steady setup might be exactly what wins. Cash flow. Defense. A clean setup with real value behind it.

VZ isn't broken. It's just been ignored. And in a market that's starting to reward discipline again, that could be a major edge.

Crown Castle Inc. – A Tower REIT Ready for a Rate-Driven Revival

Chart courtesy of Benzinga Pro

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is one of the biggest names in wireless towers and fiber infrastructure—and it took an absolute beating in 2025.

The whole real estate investment trust (REIT) sector got slammed by rising rates, and tower REITs like CCI were right in the blast zone. With interest costs climbing and 5G buildouts hitting pause, investors bailed fast.

But here's the thing: that sell-off went way too far.

CCI isn't some passive landlord. It owns the digital backbone of this country, including cell towers, fiber lines, and small-cell networks. That's the kind of infrastructure that keeps the entire wireless system running (and growing).

And with AI apps chewing through more data by the day, demand isn't slowing, it's ramping up.

On top of that, as rates level off and carriers get back to upgrading their networks, CCI's leasing activity is poised to rebound. Cash flow visibility improves. And the upside starts coming back into view.

The company already started making moves last year by offloading non-core assets and doubling down on the highest-return parts of the business. That clears the path for stronger margins and a tighter, more focused capital strategy this year.

And if this market keeps broadening out beyond the usual AI darlings, CCI is one of the names that could rip higher. It’s a classic case of a strong business temporarily dragged down by the big-picture fear trade.

ServiceNow Inc. – A High-Quality Growth Name Caught in the AI Shadow

Chart courtesy of Benzinga Pro

So, why did it slump in 2025?

Simple. It got caught in the shadow of the AI hype cycle.

While investors were busy chasing the flashiest names in big tech, stocks like NOW got left behind. Not because of weak numbers, but because it wasn't part of the headline club.

This platform is built for automation. And over the past two years, it's been layering in generative AI where it actually matters—where it can deliver real productivity, not just buzzwords.

But the market still treated it like a third-string quarterback.

Things are changing in 2026, though. Traders are looking past the hype and hunting for sustainable earnings and companies that are actually delivering. And NOW is sitting in the sweet spot. Recurring revenue, strong margins, expanding product suite, it’s all there.

This isn't just a rebound play, it's overdue for a major breakout move.

Why This Reset's Just Getting Started

Inflation's cooling. The Fed's rate hikes are (finally) in the rearview. And the market? It's starting to look beyond the same handful of AI giants and rediscover the names it left behind.

Now that doesn't mean the mega caps are done running. It just means the rest of the field finally has some room to move.

Comeback names like Verizon, Crown Castle, and ServiceNow aren't just random rebound plays—they're part of a bigger shift: the return of fundamentals.

These companies weren't broken. They were mispriced.

And in a market that's hungry for stability, cash flow, and real value, mispriced doesn't stay mispriced for long.

If you can tune out the noise and focus on what actually works, 2026 might be the year that big money finally catches up to what sharp traders have been seeing all along.