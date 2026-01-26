Top 2 Materials Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO)

On Oct. 29, ReTo Eco-Solutions announced a five-to-one share combination. The company's stock fell around 43% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.09.

RSI Value: 28.7

28.7 RETO Price Action: Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions dipped 11.7% to close at $1.21 on Friday.

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions dipped 11.7% to close at $1.21 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in RETO shares.

Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORBS)

On Dec. 29, Eightco announced a share buyback program for up to $125 million. “Management and the Board believe that based on Eightco’s current valuation and its pipeline for additional partnerships, the public stock is becoming an increasingly attractive investment,” said Dan Ives, Chairman of Eightco. “This buyback program is a strong vote of confidence in Eightco’s strategy, and we see this as an opportunity to create meaningful value for shareholders as we execute on our vision.” The company's stock fell around 20% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.98.

RSI Value: 27.4

27.4 ORBS Price Action: Shares of Eightco fell 4.1% to close at $1.40 on Friday.

Shares of Eightco fell 4.1% to close at $1.40 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in ORBS stock.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Photo via Shutterstock