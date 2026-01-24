Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: December's 12 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro – Where Do Tesla, Micron, Apple Stock Rank

Here's a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending January 23:

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB) : The oil company saw strong interest from readers during the week. On Friday, the company reported fourth-quarter financial results with revenue and earnings per share both beating analyst estimates. The report was one of the first from a major oil company after the military action in Venezuela which has the sector on increased watch. The company's Production Systems segment was helped by the recent acquisition of ChampionX, which could highlight future growth opportunities. Also a potential growth segment, the company highlighted the "rapid expansion of our Data Center Solutions business" and said it has increased deployment of AI solutions. Stifel raised the price target on the stock from $48 to $52, while maintaining a Buy rating.

Brand Engagement Network Inc (NASDAQ:BNAI) : Generative AI company Brand Engagement saw shares soar during the week after announcing international expansion. Brand Engagement announced a partnership with Valio Technologies for an exclusive AI licensing deal in Africa. The deal includes launching a new South African company, which will be owned by both companies and include a revenue share and licensing revenue for Brand Engagement Network. The company also recently signed a Latin American partnership. Recent AI partnerships could continue to put the company in the spotlight for investors. As a company valued at less than $100 million, investors will need to be prepared for volatility and recognize the stock as a potential high risk, high reward trade.

INVO Fertility Inc (NASDAQ:IVF) : The small fertility company saw shares trade higher during the week after traders circulated comments made during a Trump cabinet meeting about making fertility treatments cheaper for Americans, a move aimed at boosting birth rates. The comments follow plans by President Donald Trump in October 2025 to increase access to fertility treatments and lower prices for Americans. This included lowering the price of an in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. It's possible that investors are increasing attention on INVO Fertility given its name and ticker and the comments made by Trump. With a small market capitalization, shares were highly volatile during the week. The stock could be worth monitoring given Trump's past support for fertility options and IVF. INVO announced plans to acquire a fertility clinic in December 2025 that could expand the company's business.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) : Asian ride-sharing and food/grocery delivery company Grab saw strong interest from readers during the week. The company's value score saw a spike in the Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, which analyzes core fundamentals. In November, the company reported revenue growth and a rise in monthly active users and transactions volumes. With earnings likely coming in February, investors may be looking at shares ahead of the next report. Grab recently announced expansion in the AI sector with the acquisition of Infermove, an AI robotics company. The deal could boost the company's automated delivery options in the future. Grab recently saw its stock upgraded to Buy by analysts at Bank of America and HSBC.

BigBear.Ai Inc (NYSE:BBAI) : The AI software company saw strong interest from readers during the week, which comes after several acquisitions and company updates. The company recently announced the acquisition of generative AI platform Ask Sage, which could boost operations and future deals in the defense sector. BigBear also announced the acquisition of assets from AI-powered company CargoSeer. BigBear also announced the expansion in the Middle East with a new office in Abu Dhabi and several partnerships in the region. BigBear also signed a partnership with New England Patriots owner Kraft Group for AI and analytics to improve supply chains and decision making. The company posted a double beat in its most recent financial results after several straight quarters of missing estimates. The stock could be one to watch for the AI and defense sectors.

Stay tuned for next week's report, and follow Benzinga Pro for all the latest headlines and top market-moving stories here.

Read the latest Stock Whisper Index reports here: