Bank of America, Citigroup And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to report quarterly earnings at 96 cents per share on revenue of $27.87 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bank of America shares slipped 0.1% to $54.51 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE:BAC) to report quarterly earnings at 96 cents per share on revenue of $27.87 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bank of America shares slipped 0.1% to $54.51 in after-hours trading. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) released its preliminary fourth quarter revenue estimates and provided an optimistic outlook for 2026. TG Therapeutics said it expects Briumvi U.S. net product revenue to be approximately $182 million and $594 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, respectively, with total global full year 2025 revenue of approximately $616 million. TG Therapeutics shares

(NASDAQ:TGTX) released its preliminary fourth quarter revenue estimates and provided an optimistic outlook for 2026. TG Therapeutics said it expects Briumvi U.S. net product revenue to be approximately $182 million and $594 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, respectively, with total global full year 2025 revenue of approximately $616 million. TG Therapeutics shares Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $20.53 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares fell 0.1% to $116.15 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Gelteq Ltd. (NASDAQ:GELS) reported positive preclinical results for its cannabinoid oral gel delivery platform. Gelteq shares jumped 69.3% to $1.41 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:GELS) reported positive preclinical results for its cannabinoid oral gel delivery platform. Gelteq shares jumped 69.3% to $1.41 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $21.65 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares fell 0.2% to $93.38 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock