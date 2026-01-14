Bank of America, Citigroup And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Bank of America sign outside building
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to report quarterly earnings at 96 cents per share on revenue of $27.87 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bank of America shares slipped 0.1% to $54.51 in after-hours trading.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) released its preliminary fourth quarter revenue estimates and provided an optimistic outlook for 2026. TG Therapeutics said it expects Briumvi U.S. net product revenue to be approximately $182 million and $594 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, respectively, with total global full year 2025 revenue of approximately $616 million. TG Therapeutics shares
  • Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $20.53 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares fell 0.1% to $116.15 in after-hours trading.

  • Gelteq Ltd. (NASDAQ:GELS) reported positive preclinical results for its cannabinoid oral gel delivery platform. Gelteq shares jumped 69.3% to $1.41 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $21.65 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares fell 0.2% to $93.38 in after-hours trading.

