January 13, 2026 5:06 AM

JPMorgan, Delta Air Lines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) to report a quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $14.73 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Delta Air shares rose 0.1% to $71.06 in after-hours trading.
  • Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is reportedly planning to cut about 10% or more jobs in its Reality Labs division, which includes the metaverse, to focus more on next-generation AI initiatives. The layoffs could be announced as early as Tuesday, according to The New York Times. Meta shares rose 0.1% to $642.47 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) to post quarterly earnings at $4.95 per share on revenue of $46.20 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. JPMorgan shares rose 0.2% to $324.97 in after-hours trading.

  • Before the markets open, Concentrix Corp (NYSE:CNXC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion. Concentrix shares gained 1% to $40.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to post quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion before the opening bell. Bank of New York Mellon shares fell 0.3% to $120.25 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

