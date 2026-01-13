JPMorgan, Delta Air Lines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) to report a quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $14.73 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Delta Air shares rose 0.1% to $71.06 in after-hours trading.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is reportedly planning to cut about 10% or more jobs in its Reality Labs division, which includes the metaverse, to focus more on next-generation AI initiatives. The layoffs could be announced as early as Tuesday, according to The New York Times. Meta shares rose 0.1% to $642.47 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) to post quarterly earnings at $4.95 per share on revenue of $46.20 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. JPMorgan shares rose 0.2% to $324.97 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Concentrix Corp (NYSE:CNXC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion. Concentrix shares gained 1% to $40.90 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to post quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion before the opening bell. Bank of New York Mellon shares fell 0.3% to $120.25 in after-hours trading.

