Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: December's 12 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro – Where Do Tesla, Micron, Apple Stock Rank

Here's a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending January 9:

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS): Space stocks continue to be a hot theme in the early days of 2026 and Momentus soared 25% over the last week. The stock saw strong interest from Benzinga readers after announcing it had produced a 3D-printed fuel tank that will be tested in space on a service vehicle. The tank was developed through a partnership with Velo3D Inc. Momentus called the fuel tank a "major achievement" and said additive manufacturing can create new possibilities for the space sector. Investors will likely be closely following the space theme heavily in 2026 with a reported SpaceX IPO. Momentus is a stock to watch with further testing of the 3D-printed fuel tank.

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU): The Latin American digital banking company saw strong interest during the week with minimal news flow. The company reported quarterly results back in November with earnings per share and revenue each beating analyst estimates. Analysts raised their price targets in November and December after the quarterly results. Nu Holdings has reported strong growth in recent years with expansions from its Brazil origins to Mexico and Colombia. With strong interest from readers, investors may want to monitor the stock ahead of upcoming quarterly financial results set for Feb. 25.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI): The fintech company saw strong interest from readers with several recent analyst notes potentially driving the price action. Shares traded down during the week, but remain up over 90% in the last year. Goldman Sachs maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $27 to $24. Barclays maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $23 to $28. Bank of America resumed coverage on the company with an Underweight rating and a price target of $20. Bank of America said there could be M&A activity in the financial sector, but cautioned after the recent surge in the share price. SoFi is set to report fourth-quarter financial results on Jan. 30. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of 12 cents per share and record quarterly revenue of $982.68 million. The company has beaten analyst estimates for both earnings per share and revenue in five straight quarters. Shares remain on watch ahead of the upcoming earnings report.

Zenas BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ZBIO): The clinical stage biotech stock is up 98% over the last year, but saw shares decline over the past week. The company released results from its Phase 3 trial of obexelimab for IGG4-RD, an immune system disorder. The results showed obexelimab met the primary endpoint and Zenas BioPharma presented the results as a win. Investors and analysts didn't see a big win. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal Weight and lowered the price target from $37 to $19. Zenas is expected to submit a Biologics License Application to the FDA in the second quarter of 2026 and a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency in the second half of 2026. Zenas is also expected to report more results for obexelimab for a different Phase 2 study in the fourth quarter of 2026. Zenas could be a stock to monitor in 2026 with several upcoming catalysts.

NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO): The electric vehicle company drew the spotlight in recent weeks after sharing it reached the one million vehicle production milestone at its F2 NeoPark factory in China and announced fourth-quarter vehicle figures. Nio said the company is aiming for annual sales growth of 40% to 50%. Nio reported record deliveries for December, the fourth quarter and the full year. Fourth-quarter deliveries were 124,807 vehicles, up 71.7% year-over-year. Nio's full year deliveries totaled 326,028 vehicles, up 46.9% year-over-year. Nio stock could be one to watch given its growth in China while some companies like Tesla have struggled in the region.

Stay tuned for next week's report, and follow Benzinga Pro for all the latest headlines and top market-moving stories here.

Read the latest Stock Whisper Index reports here: