Amazon, Morgan Stanley, Leidos And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Thursday, Sarat Sethi, DCLA managing partner and portfolio manager, named Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), saying, “I think you got great tailwinds in the wealth management business.”

According to recent reports, Morgan Stanley announced plans to launch a digital wallet in the second half of 2026, expanding its push into digital assets and blockchain-based financial infrastructure. JPMorgan analyst Kian Abouhossein maintained a Neutral rating on Morgan Stanley and raised the price target from $157 to $162.

Bill Baruch, founder and president of Blue Line Capital, said the chart of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) is almost as beautiful as the balance sheet. Look out above $200, he added.

According to recent reports, Leidos named Theodore “Ted” Tanner Jr. as its new chief technology officer on Dec. 15.

Gilman Hill Asset Management CEO, Jenny Harrington, said Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has a 6.9% dividend yield.

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins, on Jan. 5, downgraded Enterprise Prods Partners from Strong Buy to Outperform and maintained the price target of $36.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, picked Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Amazon.com on Monday and raised the price target from $275 to $300.

Price Action:

Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.1% to close at $184.68 on Thursday.

Leidos shares fell 0.7% to settle at $195.22 during the session.

Enterprise Products Partners shares rose 0.5% to close at $31.86 on Thursday.

Amazon shares rose 1.9% to settle at $246.29 during the session.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock