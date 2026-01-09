Greenbrier, General Motors And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) posted upbeat earnings for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday. The company posted earnings of $1.14 per share, beating market estimates of 87 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $706.100 million versus expectations of $626.297 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Greenbrier shares slipped 0.8% to $52.90 in after-hours trading.

WD-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC) reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. WD-40 shares dipped 9.1% to $185.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:WDFC) reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. WD-40 shares dipped 9.1% to $185.00 in the after-hours trading session. General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) said it will record about $7.1 billion in fourth-quarter charges tied to electric vehicle impairments and China restructuring and legal costs. GM shares fell 1.5% to $83.89 in after-hours trading.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) reported preliminary global net product revenue results for the fourth quarter. The company said it sees preliminary global net product revenue of EKTERLY of $35 million to $49 million for the quarter. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 14% to $18.04 in after-hours trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) posted mixed financial results for the second quarter. Aehr Test Systems reported quarterly losses of four cents per share, in line with the consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue of $9.88 million missed the Street estimate of $11.59 million. Aehr Test shares fell 5.3% to $21.50 in the after-hours trading session.

