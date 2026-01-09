Greenbrier, General Motors And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

GM.General Motors Logo on mobile
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) posted upbeat earnings for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday. The company posted earnings of $1.14 per share, beating market estimates of 87 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $706.100 million versus expectations of $626.297 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Greenbrier shares slipped 0.8% to $52.90 in after-hours trading.
  • WD-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC) reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. WD-40 shares dipped 9.1% to $185.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) said it will record about $7.1 billion in fourth-quarter charges tied to electric vehicle impairments and China restructuring and legal costs. GM shares fell 1.5% to $83.89 in after-hours trading.

  • Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) reported preliminary global net product revenue results for the fourth quarter. The company said it sees preliminary global net product revenue of EKTERLY of $35 million to $49 million for the quarter. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 14% to $18.04 in after-hours trading.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) posted mixed financial results for the second quarter. Aehr Test Systems reported quarterly losses of four cents per share, in line with the consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue of $9.88 million missed the Street estimate of $11.59 million. Aehr Test shares fell 5.3% to $21.50 in the after-hours trading session.

