Top 3 Tech Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Month

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple's App Store year-on-year net revenue growth decelerated to 5.7% in December from November’s 6.1%, while spending trends were mixed across the company’s top geographies, according to Goldman Sachs. Analyst Michael Ng maintained a Buy rating and a $320 price target. The company's stock fell around 6% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $169.21.

RSI Value: 25.5

25.5 AAPL Price Action: Shares of Apple fell 0.8% to close at $260.35 on Wednesday.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

On Dec. 4, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. and issued first-quarter GAAP EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company issued first-quarter sales guidance below estimates. "HPE continued to drive operational discipline in Q4, resulting in record gross profit and robust non-GAAP operating profit as well as free cash flow generation that exceeded our outlook," said Marie Myers, executive vice president and CFO of HPE. The company's stock fell around 6% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $11.96.

RSI Value: 28

28 HPE Price Action: Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell 5.7% to close at $22.43 on Wednesday.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

On Nov. 11, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Skyworks Solutions from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $65 to $73.. The company's stock fell around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $47.93.

RSI Value: 22.2

22.2 SWKS Price Action: Shares of Skyworks Solutions fell 9.7% to close at $59.82 on Wednesday.

