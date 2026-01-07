Brad Gerstner Bets On This Stock To Benefit From Nvidia's Rubin Platform: 'A Really Interesting Opportunity'

Hedge funder Brad Gerstner, who is the CEO of Altimeter Capital, believes it is still the early innings of a super cycle for software and cloud companies benefiting from the growth of AI and data center spending. In a recent interview, he shared one of the beaten-down stocks that he's buying.

Brad Gerstner's Cloud Pick

In a recent appearance on CNBC's Halftime Report, Gerstner highlighted several stocks owned by Altimeter Capital, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) .

While Nvidia is a top holding and a company that is set to benefit from the increased spending on data centers, Gerstner is also investing in a company set to benefit from Nvidia's Rubin platform.

"We were investors in CoreWeave when it was a private company," Gerstner said of CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) .

Gerstner said Altimeter has been an investor as the company entered the public markets with a 2025 IPO and that he recently added to the position as the share price pulled back.

The investor also stressed that not all companies are created equal and Altimeter is not adding to other neocloud stocks.

"We think CoreWeave stands alone."

Gerstner highlighted the company's performance, execution and strategic importance related to Nvidia.

"It makes a really interesting opportunity."

The investor said the stock "has fallen out of favor" and there is now an opportunity for more upside even if the company just reports expected numbers.

Gerstner on Data Center Spending

As an investor in Nvidia, Gerstner has seen firsthand the huge spending that companies are making on data centers related to AI growth.

The investor said $150 billion in CapEx was spent on data centers in 2023, and that the figure could jump to $500 billion in 2026.

"That's not speculative, that's purchase orders," Gerstner said.

As a podcast host, Gerstner has had conversations with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Those conversations likely provide an in-depth look at the companies and sectors set to benefit from AI-related spending.

Gerstner betting big on CoreWeave could be something investors should note, given his connections in the tech space and his past investment history.

"We think we're really early in the super cycle," Gerstner told CNBC.

Investors could learn in future years whether Gerstner was early to the CoreWeave thesis as well.

CoreWeave Stock Price Action

CoreWeave stock was down 0.9% to $77.18 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $33.52 to $187.00. The stock has fallen 50.6% over the last six months. CoreWeave went public in March 2025 at an IPO price of $40. Shares are up over 97% in the last year.

