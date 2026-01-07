Uber, Amazon, Affiliated Managers Group And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Tuesday, Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as his final trade.
Supporting his view, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, on Monday, maintained a Buy rating on Amazon.com and raised the price target from $275 to $300.
Humilis Investment Strategies CEO and chief investment officer, Brian Belski, picked Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) as his final trade.
Lending support to his choice, Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein, on Tuesday, maintained Affiliated Managers Group with a Buy and raised the price target from $300 to $341.
Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, named the iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSE:IYC), saying tariffs are in the rearview mirror and consumers are engaged.
Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, selected Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), which gained on Tuesday.
TomTom N.V. (OTC:TMOAF) and Uber announced the renewal of their partnership on Tuesday to enhance Uber’s routing and location services across its global ride-hailing and delivery operations.
Price Action:
- Amazon shares rose 3.4% to close at $240.93 on Tuesday.
- Affiliated Managers Group shares gained 2.2% to settle at $310.31 during the session.
- Uber shares surged around 6% to close at $85.54 on Tuesday.
- iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF gained 0.9% during the session.
