Uber, Amazon, Affiliated Managers Group And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Tuesday, Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, on Monday, maintained a Buy rating on Amazon.com and raised the price target from $275 to $300.

Humilis Investment Strategies CEO and chief investment officer, Brian Belski, picked Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein, on Tuesday, maintained Affiliated Managers Group with a Buy and raised the price target from $300 to $341.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, named the iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSE:IYC) , saying tariffs are in the rearview mirror and consumers are engaged.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, selected Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) , which gained on Tuesday.

TomTom N.V. (OTC:TMOAF) and Uber announced the renewal of their partnership on Tuesday to enhance Uber’s routing and location services across its global ride-hailing and delivery operations.

Price Action:

Amazon shares rose 3.4% to close at $240.93 on Tuesday.

Affiliated Managers Group shares gained 2.2% to settle at $310.31 during the session.

Uber shares surged around 6% to close at $85.54 on Tuesday.

iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF gained 0.9% during the session.

Photo: Shutterstock