Lockheed Martin, QXO And A Health Care Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) as his final trade.

Shares of defense stocks, including Lockheed Martin, rose Monday after the United States seized former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife in a weekend operation. Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin said it will release its fourth-quarter earnings results before the market opens on Jan. 29.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, chose QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO) , which announced a $1.2 billion convertible offering funded by Apollo.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Barclays analyst Glen Santangelo, on Dec. 9, initiated coverage of McKesson with an Overweight rating and set a $960 price target.

McKesson will release its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $9.28 per share, up from $8.03 per share in the year-ago period. McKesson is projected to post quarterly earnings of $105.98 billion, compared to $95.29 billion a year earlier.

Price Action:

Lockheed Martin shares rose 2.9% to close at $511.57 on Monday.

QXO shares jumped 18.2% to settle at $23.30 during the session.

McKesson gained 0.2% to close at $824.92 during the session.

