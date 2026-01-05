Top 3 Financial Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

On Dec. 31, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained Fiserv with a Buy and lowered the price target from $250 to $95. The company's stock fell around 62% over the past six months and has a 52-week low of $59.56.

RSI Value: 28.8

28.8 FISV Price Action: Shares of Fiserv fell 2.4% to close at $65.59 on Friday.

Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE:PAY)

On Dec. 4, JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained Paymentus Holdings with a Neutral and raised the price target from $35 to $38. The company's stock fell around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $22.65.

RSI Value: 25.5

25.5 PAY Price Action: Shares of Paymentus fell 9.9% to close at $28.47 on Friday.

On Dec. 19, Jefferies analyst Matthew Hurwit initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $75. The company's stock fell around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $58.63.

RSI Value: 24.8

24.8 WD Price Action: Shares of Walker & Dunlop fell 2.4% to close at $58.72 on Friday.

